Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Given a $83.00 Price Target by Wells Fargo & Co Analysts

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) received a $83.00 target price from Wells Fargo & Co in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.26% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $84.00 price target on shares of Dominion Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.58.

Shares of NYSE:D traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.85. The company had a trading volume of 188,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,060,486. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.13. The company has a market capitalization of $62.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Dominion Energy has a one year low of $67.41 and a one year high of $79.47.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 11.74%. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Research analysts expect that Dominion Energy will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,524,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,066,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,779 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,278,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,351,431,000 after acquiring an additional 892,554 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 12.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,690,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $981,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 5.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,133,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $783,524,000 after acquiring an additional 480,345 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,056,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $646,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,619 shares during the period. 65.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

