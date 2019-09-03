Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Price Target Raised to $175.00

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on DG. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Dollar General from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Dollar General from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a top pick rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Dollar General from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Dollar General from $130.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dollar General from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $134.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $152.20.

DG stock opened at $156.09 on Friday. Dollar General has a 1-year low of $98.08 and a 1-year high of $158.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $40.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.70.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.16. Dollar General had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 6.11%. The business had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar General will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 21.44%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at $15,476,000. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the second quarter worth $336,000. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in Dollar General by 38.5% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 52,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,082,000 after purchasing an additional 14,576 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Dollar General by 3.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,673,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,199,675,000 after purchasing an additional 762,969 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Dollar General by 1.4% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 58,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,944,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

