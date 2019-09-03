Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Given New $170.00 Price Target at Piper Jaffray Companies

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) had its price target increased by Piper Jaffray Companies from $137.00 to $170.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Dollar General’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.98 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.57 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.25 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.40 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Dollar General from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Dollar General from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Co cut Dollar General from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a positive rating and set a $180.00 target price (up previously from $148.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday. Finally, Buckingham Research reaffirmed a positive rating and set a $152.00 target price (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $152.20.

DG opened at $156.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $139.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.70. Dollar General has a one year low of $98.08 and a one year high of $158.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 6.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Dollar General will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 21.44%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 3.1% during the second quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 2,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 73.0% during the second quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 6.6% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 0.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 34,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,052,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 106.4% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

