Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Given a $175.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a $175.00 price objective on Dollar General (NYSE:DG) in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DG. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a top pick rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $145.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Dollar General from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised Dollar General from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $142.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $155.95.

Shares of NYSE DG traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $155.63. 2,371,754 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,953,535. Dollar General has a 1-year low of $98.08 and a 1-year high of $158.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $139.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.70.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.16. Dollar General had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 6.11%. The business had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Dollar General will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.44%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,825,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550,529 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 816.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,482,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,876 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 19,589.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,085,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,553 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,655,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,467,574,000 after purchasing an additional 957,133 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 8,563.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 788,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,560,000 after purchasing an additional 779,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

