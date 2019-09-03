Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS)’s share price rose 5.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $46.25 and last traded at $45.49, approximately 1,288,803 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 1,107,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.26.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.08 and a 200 day moving average of $19.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SOXS. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 121.0% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 82,065 shares during the period. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the second quarter valued at about $159,000.

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

