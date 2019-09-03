DigitalPrice 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $14.00 (DP)

DigitalPrice (CURRENCY:DP) traded 94.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. In the last week, DigitalPrice has traded up 181.2% against the US dollar. One DigitalPrice coin can currently be bought for about $0.0137 or 0.00000128 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia. DigitalPrice has a market capitalization of $270,158.00 and approximately $14.00 worth of DigitalPrice was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DigitalPrice alerts:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00006431 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

DigitalPrice Profile

DigitalPrice (DP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 21st, 2016. DigitalPrice’s total supply is 27,280,675 coins and its circulating supply is 19,780,674 coins. DigitalPrice’s official Twitter account is @DigitalPriceOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . DigitalPrice’s official website is digitalprice.org . The Reddit community for DigitalPrice is /r/DigitalPriceOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling DigitalPrice

DigitalPrice can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalPrice directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalPrice should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigitalPrice using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DigitalPrice Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigitalPrice and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.