DEX Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.03 Million (DEX)

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. DEX has a total market cap of $20.46 million and $3.03 million worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEX token can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00001008 BTC on exchanges including Coinbit and IDAX. During the last seven days, DEX has traded up 92% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DEX alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002487 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009465 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.56 or 0.00212118 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $135.50 or 0.01274038 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000596 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000151 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00087850 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00017529 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00019949 BTC.

About DEX

DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 tokens and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 tokens. DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit . The official website for DEX is www.coinbit.co.kr

DEX Token Trading

DEX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbit and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.