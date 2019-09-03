Designer Brands (NYSE:DBI) Given a $18.00 Price Target by Susquehanna Bancshares Analysts

Designer Brands (NYSE:DBI) received a $18.00 price target from equities research analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.20% from the stock’s current price.

DBI has been the subject of several other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Designer Brands from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Needham & Company LLC set a $32.00 target price on shares of Designer Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Designer Brands from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Designer Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Designer Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Designer Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.57.

Shares of DBI stock traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.49. 97,282 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,551,327. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.57. Designer Brands has a 52 week low of $14.07 and a 52 week high of $34.63.

Designer Brands (NYSE:DBI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $860.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.99 million. Designer Brands had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 1.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Designer Brands will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Deborah L. Ferree sold 70,000 shares of Designer Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.87, for a total transaction of $1,320,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Harvey L. Sonnenberg sold 7,924 shares of Designer Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $144,929.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,612 shares of company stock valued at $1,536,418 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Designer Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $169,576,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Designer Brands in the second quarter valued at $129,662,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Designer Brands in the second quarter valued at $34,342,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Designer Brands in the second quarter valued at $26,105,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Designer Brands in the second quarter valued at $23,505,000. 78.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Designer Brands Inc designs, producers, and retails footwear and accessories for women, men, and kids primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: The U.S. Retail, the Canada Retail, and the Brand Portfolio. The company also provides handbags, hosiery, jewelry, and other accessories.

