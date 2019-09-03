Denison Mines (TSE:DML) Price Target Raised to C$1.80 at Eight Capital

Denison Mines (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Eight Capital from C$1.70 to C$1.80 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Eight Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 200.00% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on DML. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a C$1.25 target price on shares of Denison Mines in a report on Friday. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Denison Mines from C$1.10 to C$0.95 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Denison Mines from C$0.80 to C$0.70 in a report on Thursday, June 27th.

Shares of DML traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$0.60. The stock had a trading volume of 87,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,312. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Denison Mines has a 52 week low of C$0.52 and a 52 week high of C$0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $360.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.50.

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company with focuses in the Athabasca Basin region of northern Saskatchewan, Canada. Its projects primarily includes the Wheeler River, the Waterbury, the Midwest, the McClean Lake and Mill, and the Hook-Carter that covers approximately 320,000 hectares in the Athabasca Basin region.

