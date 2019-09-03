Dell (NASDAQ:DELL) PT Raised to $54.00

Dell (NASDAQ:DELL) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research note published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Dell from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group upped their target price on Dell from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Dell in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Dell from $70.00 to $56.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dell from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $62.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:DELL opened at $51.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market cap of $37.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.47. Dell has a 1 year low of $42.02 and a 1 year high of $70.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.27.

Dell (NASDAQ:DELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.69. Dell had a positive return on equity of 31.57% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $23.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.32 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dell will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Allison Dew sold 22,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $1,321,515.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Howard D. Elias sold 7,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.74, for a total value of $359,991.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,599,179 shares of company stock worth $83,688,997. 46.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanson McClain Inc. grew its position in Dell by 823.4% during the first quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Dell during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Israel Discount Bank of New York acquired a new stake in Dell during the first quarter worth about $27,000. B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund acquired a new stake in Dell during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Dell during the second quarter worth about $31,000. 22.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

