Datum Price Hits $0.0019 (DAT)

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded 15.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. Datum has a total market cap of $1.87 million and approximately $566,771.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Datum has traded up 5.1% against the US dollar. One Datum token can now be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, COSS, Kucoin and Huobi.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002465 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009418 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.65 or 0.00212775 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.28 or 0.01261255 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000593 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000150 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00087401 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00017403 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000366 BTC.

About Datum

Datum launched on July 27th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,435,124 tokens. Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Datum is datum.org

Buying and Selling Datum

Datum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Kucoin, COSS and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datum using one of the exchanges listed above.

