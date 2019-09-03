DAOstack (GEN) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $18,911.00

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded up 8.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 3rd. DAOstack has a market capitalization of $3.06 million and approximately $18,911.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAOstack token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0742 or 0.00000701 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, IDEX and DDEX. Over the last week, DAOstack has traded 52.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DAOstack alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002481 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009463 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.67 or 0.00214129 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.13 or 0.01276122 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000595 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000150 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00087468 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00017484 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00019902 BTC.

About DAOstack

DAOstack’s genesis date was May 1st, 2018. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,295,043 tokens. The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DAOstack is daostack.io . DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack

DAOstack Token Trading

DAOstack can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOstack should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAOstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAOstack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAOstack and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.