CVCoin Price Reaches $0.11 on Major Exchanges (CVN)

CVCoin (CURRENCY:CVN) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. CVCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.40 million and $409,286.00 worth of CVCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CVCoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00001057 BTC on popular exchanges including BTC-Alpha, HitBTC, HADAX and OpenLedger DEX. During the last week, CVCoin has traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CVCoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002461 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009386 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.68 or 0.00212301 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.10 or 0.01264333 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000593 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000149 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00087278 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00017421 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00018895 BTC.

CVCoin Profile

CVCoin’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,380,890 tokens. CVCoin’s official message board is www.crypviser-forum.com . CVCoin’s official Twitter account is @cvcoin_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here . CVCoin’s official website is crypviser.network

CVCoin Token Trading

CVCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, HitBTC, BTC-Alpha, OpenLedger DEX and HADAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CVCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CVCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CVCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CVCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CVCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.