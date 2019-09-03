CV Check (ASX:CV1) Trading Up 15.4%

CV Check Ltd (ASX:CV1) shares were up 15.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as A$0.16 ($0.11) and last traded at A$0.15 ($0.11), approximately 585,147 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.13 ($0.09).

The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is A$0.19.

CV Check Company Profile (ASX:CV1)

CV Check Ltd provides personal and professional information screening and verification check services to private and government organizations, employers, and individuals. The company offers national and international police checks; traffic and license checks; employment and qualification checks, including verification of qualifications, memberships, and employment history; and financial, business, and licensing checks, as well as predictive psychometric assessment services.

