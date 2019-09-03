CSL Limited (ASX:CSL) Insider Robert Cuthbertson Buys 6,743 Shares

CSL Limited (ASX:CSL) insider Robert Cuthbertson acquired 6,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$234.05 ($165.99) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,578,199.15 ($1,119,290.18).

CSL stock traded up A$0.18 ($0.13) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching A$240.03 ($170.23). 401,113 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 900,202. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.79, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company has a market cap of $108.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is A$225.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$206.32. CSL Limited has a 1-year low of A$173.00 ($122.70) and a 1-year high of A$239.76 ($170.04).

The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a $1.478 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a yield of 0.65%. CSL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.04%.

CSL Limited researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical and allied products in Australia, the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSL Behring and Seqirus. The CSL Behring segment offers plasma therapies for the treatment of immunodeficiency, bleeding disorders, hereditary angioedema, Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and neurological disorders.

