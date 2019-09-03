CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.50.

CSGS has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised CSG Systems International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised CSG Systems International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. B. Riley set a $58.00 price objective on CSG Systems International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Sidoti lowered CSG Systems International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered CSG Systems International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

CSGS traded down $0.79 on Tuesday, reaching $53.09. 193,542 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,596. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.40. CSG Systems International has a fifty-two week low of $30.40 and a fifty-two week high of $57.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 1.02.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $245.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CSG Systems International will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.222 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. CSG Systems International’s payout ratio is currently 34.10%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 10,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 82,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

About CSG Systems International

CSG Systems International, Inc provides business support solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers revenue management and digital monetization solutions, including Advanced Convergent Platform, a pre-integrated hybrid cloud-based platform; and Ascendon, Singleview, Total Service Mediation, and Wholesale Business Management Solution platforms.

