Crystal Clear (CCT) Trading 20.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Crystal Clear (CURRENCY:CCT) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 2nd. Over the last seven days, Crystal Clear has traded up 20.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Crystal Clear token can currently be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit and HitBTC. Crystal Clear has a total market cap of $17,518.00 and $1.00 worth of Crystal Clear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Crystal Clear alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002509 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009651 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.66 or 0.00217709 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.85 or 0.01295466 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000609 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00017975 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00088181 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Crystal Clear Profile

Crystal Clear was first traded on July 31st, 2017. Crystal Clear ‘s total supply is 6,924,060 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,423,973 tokens. The official website for Crystal Clear is crystal-clear.io . Crystal Clear ‘s official Twitter account is @CCS_Crystal . The Reddit community for Crystal Clear is /r/CrystalClearToken

Crystal Clear Token Trading

Crystal Clear can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crystal Clear directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crystal Clear should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crystal Clear using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crystal Clear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crystal Clear and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.