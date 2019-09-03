Crew Energy (TSE:CR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.57

Crew Energy Inc (TSE:CR) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.57 and last traded at C$0.58, with a volume of 141944 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.58.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CR shares. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$1.15 to C$1.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Crew Energy from a “buy” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$2.50 to C$1.75 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Laurentian decreased their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$2.00 to C$1.60 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. GMP Securities lowered shares of Crew Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$1.65 to C$1.15 in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Crew Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$2.00 to C$1.20 in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$1.48.

Get Crew Energy alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.67 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.92. The stock has a market cap of $88.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.67, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company primarily holds interests in assets located in the Montney area, which includes the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch, Attachie, and Portage assets with 445 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas situated south and west of Fort St.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Crew Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crew Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.