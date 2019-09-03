Credit Suisse Group Cuts Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target to $286.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its price objective reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $380.00 to $286.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

ULTA has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Guggenheim reissued a buy rating and issued a $375.00 target price (up from $350.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ulta Beauty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ulta Beauty from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $395.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $395.00 to $317.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $305.48.

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $237.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $332.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $336.82. The company has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Ulta Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $224.43 and a fifty-two week high of $368.83.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 36.91% and a net margin of 9.86%. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will post 12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sally E. Blount sold 315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.28, for a total transaction of $113,173.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 989 shares in the company, valued at $355,327.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.02, for a total transaction of $137,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $964,229.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,715 shares of company stock valued at $958,441. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,897,787 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,045,883,000 after acquiring an additional 26,998 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 5.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,166,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,445,154,000 after acquiring an additional 207,927 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 15.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,262,297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $788,932,000 after acquiring an additional 300,904 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 13.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,774,253 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $615,471,000 after acquiring an additional 210,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 46.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,532,011 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $531,439,000 after acquiring an additional 483,342 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

