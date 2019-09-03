Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $85.54 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) will post $85.54 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Coupa Software’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $87.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $84.96 million. Coupa Software posted sales of $61.65 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, September 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coupa Software will report full year sales of $346.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $343.40 million to $359.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $441.62 million, with estimates ranging from $420.36 million to $480.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Coupa Software.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.29. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 21.22% and a negative return on equity of 14.29%. The company had revenue of $81.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $111.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coupa Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Coupa Software to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.50.

In other Coupa Software news, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.81, for a total transaction of $30,890.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,890.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.70, for a total transaction of $153,731.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 828 shares in the company, valued at $104,079.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 398,655 shares of company stock worth $51,542,432. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advantage Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Coupa Software during the second quarter worth $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the second quarter worth $40,000. Destination Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the second quarter worth $44,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Coupa Software by 100.0% in the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Coupa Software by 39.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period.

Shares of Coupa Software stock traded down $4.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $134.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,266,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,475,265. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Coupa Software has a one year low of $52.01 and a one year high of $148.90. The stock has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -200.60 and a beta of 1.60.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

Featured Article: Retained Earnings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Coupa Software (COUP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.