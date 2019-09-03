Couchain (COU) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Couchain (CURRENCY:COU) traded down 14.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. Couchain has a total market capitalization of $16,358.00 and $93.00 worth of Couchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Couchain token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox, IDEX and Hotbit. During the last week, Couchain has traded 22.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Couchain alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00038126 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $484.74 or 0.04545383 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001080 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000202 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000068 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Couchain Token Profile

Couchain (COU) is a token. Its launch date was May 16th, 2018. Couchain’s total supply is 27,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,441,106,075 tokens. Couchain’s official message board is medium.com/@Couchain . The official website for Couchain is couchain.io . Couchain’s official Twitter account is @Couchain

Buying and Selling Couchain

Couchain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Couchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Couchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Couchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Couchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Couchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.