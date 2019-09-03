Coty (NYSE:COTY) PT Set at $9.00 by Citigroup

Coty (NYSE:COTY) received a $9.00 target price from stock analysts at Citigroup in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup‘s target price points to a potential downside of 1.21% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Coty in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Coty from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Coty in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Coty from $10.90 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.73.

NYSE COTY traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.11. The stock had a trading volume of 8,813,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,425,086. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.12 and a 200 day moving average of $11.43. The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.74. Coty has a 52-week low of $5.91 and a 52-week high of $14.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Coty had a positive return on equity of 6.89% and a negative net margin of 43.76%. Coty’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Coty will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COTY. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coty by 3,576.5% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 3,791,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,604,000 after buying an additional 3,688,556 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Coty by 333.9% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,995,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305,444 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Coty by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,502,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527,527 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its stake in Coty by 2,237.4% in the 1st quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,403,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Coty by 354.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,712,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,652 shares during the last quarter. 64.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coty Company Profile

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Luxury, Consumer Beauty, and Professional Beauty. The Luxury segment offers prestige fragrances, and skincare and cosmetics products through various retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, philosophy, Stella McCartney, and Tiffany & Co brands.

