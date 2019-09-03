Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Sold by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,540 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $4,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Copart in the second quarter worth approximately $3,389,000. Dynamic Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Copart in the first quarter valued at $465,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 10.9% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,225,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,235,000 after buying an additional 120,900 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Copart in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Copart in the first quarter valued at $335,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CPRT traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $74.33. 801,363 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,163,733. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.61 and a fifty-two week high of $79.74. The firm has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.97, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.85.

In related news, insider William E. Franklin sold 41,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $3,172,711.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,974 shares in the company, valued at $4,562,818.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider William E. Franklin sold 8,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total transaction of $674,564.93. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,022,269.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 273,458 shares of company stock worth $20,511,755. 15.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CPRT has been the topic of several research reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a report on Friday, May 24th. Guggenheim cut Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.07 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 17th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Copart to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 27th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Copart has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.77.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

