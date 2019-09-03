Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Given a $351.00 Price Target by KeyCorp Analysts

KeyCorp set a $351.00 price objective on Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) in a report published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Northcoast Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $340.00 price target (up previously from $331.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James reiterated a buy rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $336.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cooper Companies has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $326.27.

Shares of Cooper Companies stock traded down $10.21 on Friday, hitting $299.54. 520,379 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,308. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $331.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $308.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.94. Cooper Companies has a 1 year low of $228.65 and a 1 year high of $344.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The medical device company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $679.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.60 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.00 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cooper Companies will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is 0.52%.

In other Cooper Companies news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 355 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.92, for a total value of $114,991.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael Kalkstein sold 3,500 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.28, for a total transaction of $1,106,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,678 shares of company stock worth $25,063,536 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COO. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in Cooper Companies by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 981,302 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $290,632,000 after acquiring an additional 429,340 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cooper Companies by 31,545.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 342,087 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $115,246,000 after acquiring an additional 341,006 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank bought a new stake in Cooper Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,362,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Cooper Companies by 330.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 297,402 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $100,192,000 after acquiring an additional 228,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cooper Companies by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,566,546 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,875,314,000 after acquiring an additional 227,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

