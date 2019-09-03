ConvaTec Group PLC (CTEC) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 5th

ConvaTec Group PLC (LON:CTEC) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, October 17th. This represents a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON CTEC opened at GBX 176.85 ($2.31) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 169.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 146.46. ConvaTec Group has a 52 week low of GBX 113.25 ($1.48) and a 52 week high of GBX 240.50 ($3.14). The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion and a PE ratio of 22.11.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 129 ($1.69) to GBX 185 ($2.42) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 132 ($1.72) to GBX 174 ($2.27) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. ConvaTec Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 169.30 ($2.21).

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as for traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

