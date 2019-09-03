Contrasting Yext (NYSE:YEXT) & So-Young International (NYSE:SY)

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) and So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Yext alerts:

60.7% of Yext shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.5% of So-Young International shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.0% of Yext shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Yext and So-Young International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yext 1 1 4 0 2.50 So-Young International 0 0 5 0 3.00

Yext presently has a consensus price target of $23.60, indicating a potential upside of 49.65%. So-Young International has a consensus price target of $19.17, indicating a potential upside of 59.72%. Given So-Young International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe So-Young International is more favorable than Yext.

Profitability

This table compares Yext and So-Young International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yext -33.57% -67.96% -29.93% So-Young International N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Yext and So-Young International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yext $228.28 million 7.68 -$74.84 million ($0.76) -20.75 So-Young International $89.77 million 13.56 $8.01 million N/A N/A

So-Young International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Yext.

Summary

So-Young International beats Yext on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yext

Yext, Inc. provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and synchronize it to its knowledge network in North America and internationally. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its knowledge Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks. Its Knowledge Engine is used by end consumers to discover new businesses, read reviews, and find answers to queries. Yext, Inc. serves luxury, retail, food, hospitality, and financial services industries. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About So-Young International

So-Young International Inc. operates an online platform for discovering, evaluating, and reserving medical aesthetic services. The company facilitates research for treatments, read reviews about them, and book appointments on the platform and blog under the name Beauty Diaries. Its platform enables users to discover content and share their own experience on medical aesthetics procedures, and leads users to reserve treatment services from medical aesthetic service providers for offline treatment in China and internationally. The company provides Software as a Service and professional training programs for medical service providers in aesthetic, dental, dermatology, ophthalmology, gynecology, and physical examination sectors. So-Young International Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.