Contents Protocol Price Hits $0.0034 (CPT)

Contents Protocol (CURRENCY:CPT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. Contents Protocol has a market cap of $9.36 million and approximately $137,066.00 worth of Contents Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Contents Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Upbit and Hotbit. In the last seven days, Contents Protocol has traded down 4.5% against the dollar.

Contents Protocol Token Profile

Contents Protocol (CRYPTO:CPT) is a token. It launched on January 19th, 2018. Contents Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,783,592,023 tokens. Contents Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur . The official message board for Contents Protocol is medium.com/contents-protocol . Contents Protocol’s official website is contentsprotocol.io

Buying and Selling Contents Protocol

Contents Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Upbit and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contents Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Contents Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Contents Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

