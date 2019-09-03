Container Store Group Inc (NYSE:TCS) Shares Sold by Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA

Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA lessened its stake in shares of Container Store Group Inc (NYSE:TCS) by 73.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 216,814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 614,289 shares during the quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA owned about 0.44% of Container Store Group worth $1,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Container Store Group by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,487 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Container Store Group in the second quarter worth about $153,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Container Store Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Container Store Group by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,876 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 4,008 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Container Store Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Container Store Group stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.26. 12,448 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,948. The stock has a market cap of $220.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.07. Container Store Group Inc has a 12 month low of $4.21 and a 12 month high of $11.62.

Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Container Store Group had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The firm had revenue of $209.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Container Store Group Inc will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

TCS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Container Store Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Container Store Group in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Container Store Group in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “sell” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Container Store Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Container Store Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Container Store Group has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $8.06.

The Container Store Group, Inc engages in the retailing of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. Its retail stores provide various lifestyle products, including closets, collections, and hooks, as well as bath, kitchen, laundry, gift packaging, long-term storage, office, shelving, storage, trash, travel, and elfa branded products.

