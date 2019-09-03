Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Reaches New 52-Week High at $90.60

Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $90.60 and last traded at $90.52, with a volume of 1091450 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $88.90.

ED has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.73.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $29.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.94.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 10.71%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.52%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 6,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 29,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

About Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Story: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.