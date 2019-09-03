Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) PT Lowered to $116.00

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from $121.00 to $116.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 67.05% from the stock’s previous close.

CXO has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Concho Resources from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Concho Resources to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Concho Resources from $131.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Concho Resources from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Concho Resources from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.96.

Shares of CXO stock traded down $3.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $69.44. The stock had a trading volume of 7,452,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,181,271. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Concho Resources has a 12 month low of $63.92 and a 12 month high of $160.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.25.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.05). Concho Resources had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 4.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. Concho Resources’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Concho Resources will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Concho Resources news, Director Gary A. Merriman purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $69.90 per share, with a total value of $139,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 44,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,132,568.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brenda R. Schroer purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $69.67 per share, for a total transaction of $104,505.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,447,994.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 16,200 shares of company stock worth $1,084,349 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Concho Resources by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,953,438 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,265,155,000 after purchasing an additional 290,603 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Concho Resources by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,730,550 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,138,978,000 after purchasing an additional 6,853,820 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,655,162 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,408,940,000 after buying an additional 189,393 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,940,038 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $503,093,000 after buying an additional 290,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 78,872.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,849,910 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $397,233,000 after buying an additional 3,845,035 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Concho Resources

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

