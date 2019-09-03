Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CBAUF) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $54.43

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CBAUF) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.43 and traded as low as $52.14. Commonwealth Bank of Australia shares last traded at $52.14, with a volume of 240 shares.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.42.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CBAUF)

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides integrated financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers retail, premium, business, and institutional banking; and funds management, superannuation, insurance, investment, and share-broking products and services. It operates through Retail Banking Services, Business and Private Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, Wealth Management, New Zealand, Bankwest, and IFS and Other Divisions.

Featured Article: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Commonwealth Bank of Australia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commonwealth Bank of Australia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.