Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stock Position Increased by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,460,178 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises 0.8% of Korea Investment CORP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.10% of Comcast worth $188,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bray Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim raised Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.31 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. ValuEngine cut Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub raised Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Cfra set a $50.00 target price on Comcast and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.42.

Shares of CMCSA traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.66. 657,727 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,656,616. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $32.61 and a 1 year high of $45.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.55 and its 200-day moving average is $41.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.07.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The cable giant reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $26.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Comcast news, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,701 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total transaction of $70,523.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,359.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 848 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total value of $37,507.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,419 shares in the company, valued at $151,222.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

Recommended Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.