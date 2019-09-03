Coles Group Ltd (ASX:COL) Insider Wendy Stops Acquires 8,090 Shares

Coles Group Ltd (ASX:COL) insider Wendy Stops bought 8,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$13.56 ($9.61) per share, for a total transaction of A$109,659.95 ($77,773.01).

ASX:COL traded up A$0.26 ($0.18) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching A$14.15 ($10.04). The stock had a trading volume of 2,724,174 shares. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is A$13.77. Coles Group Ltd has a 12-month low of A$11.12 ($7.89) and a 12-month high of A$14.39 ($10.21). The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.49. The stock has a market cap of $18.88 billion and a PE ratio of 13.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.57%. Coles Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.30%.

Coles Group Limited operates as a retailer in Australia. It provides fresh food, groceries, and general merchandise through operating 809 supermarkets. The company also operates coles.com.au, an online supermarket with various delivery channels; and provides insurance, credit cards, and personal loans to Australian families.

