Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Shares Purchased by LA Financiere DE L Echiquier

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier raised its stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,060 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in Cognex were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Cognex by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 864,848 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,441,000 after acquiring an additional 97,348 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cognex by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,982,117 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $76,607,000 after acquiring an additional 102,876 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Cognex during the first quarter worth about $470,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Cognex by 149.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 74,086 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,766,000 after acquiring an additional 44,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cognex by 7.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,522 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CGNX. ValuEngine lowered Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Cognex from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.22.

In other news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $40,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $886,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CGNX traded down $2.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 911,437. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 34.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.92 and a quick ratio of 7.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.53 and a 200 day moving average of $47.60. Cognex Co. has a one year low of $34.88 and a one year high of $59.18.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. Cognex had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 26.03%. The business had revenue of $199.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Cognex’s payout ratio is currently 16.13%.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

