Clearstar (LON:CLSU) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Clearstar Inc (LON:CLSU)’s share price dropped 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 66.70 ($0.87) and last traded at GBX 65 ($0.85), approximately 2,982 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 2,093% from the average daily volume of 136 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 65.50 ($0.86).

Separately, FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of Clearstar in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.64 million and a P/E ratio of -16.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 58.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 60.72.

In related news, insider Barney Quinn purchased 21,110 shares of Clearstar stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 65 ($0.85) per share, for a total transaction of £13,721.50 ($17,929.57). Also, insider André Schnabl purchased 29,000 shares of Clearstar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 73 ($0.95) per share, with a total value of £21,170 ($27,662.35).

About Clearstar (LON:CLSU)

ClearStar, Inc provides technology and services to the background check industry, supporting background screening companies, employers, and employees with their recruitment and employment application decisions and human capital management primarily in the United States. It provides employment intelligence to its clients through a suite of IT applications for day-to-day use in their business.

