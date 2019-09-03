Clams Price Tops $3.14 on Exchanges (CLAM)

Clams (CURRENCY:CLAM) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. Clams has a market capitalization of $11.78 million and $2,929.00 worth of Clams was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Clams coin can now be bought for about $3.14 or 0.00029304 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Bitsane, YoBit and Poloniex. During the last seven days, Clams has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Clams Profile

Clams (CLAM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on May 24th, 2014. Clams’ total supply is 17,382,928 coins and its circulating supply is 3,755,327 coins. Clams’ official Twitter account is @ClamClient . The Reddit community for Clams is /r/CLAMClient and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Clams is clamcoin.org

Buying and Selling Clams

Clams can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Bitsane, YoBit, Cryptopia and Poloniex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clams directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Clams should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Clams using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

