Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Holdings Decreased by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp trimmed its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 866,732 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 11,139 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises 1.3% of MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $47,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.7% in the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 11,977 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.0% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,228 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.7% in the second quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 5,708 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 51,901 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,609 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on CSCO. BidaskClub cut Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. ValuEngine cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. William Blair cut Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.10 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.59.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 1,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total value of $77,141.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Wesley G. Bush purchased 10,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.74 per share, for a total transaction of $557,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,167.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,925 shares of company stock worth $1,227,506. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,211,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,210,060. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.74. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.25 and a 52 week high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.43% and a net margin of 22.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

See Also: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.