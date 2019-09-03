Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lowered its stake in shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 21.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,920 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 805 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Cigna were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,939,173 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $936,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876,556 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 4.4% during the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,021 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,517,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,038,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 101.3% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,058 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after buying an additional 5,564 shares during the last quarter. 87.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CI shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cigna in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Stephens set a $225.00 price target on shares of Cigna and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cigna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Cigna from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.82.

CI stock traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $154.11. The company had a trading volume of 69,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,887,595. Cigna Corp has a 12-month low of $141.95 and a 12-month high of $226.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.46. The stock has a market cap of $58.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.73.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $4.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $34.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.27 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 198.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.89 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cigna Corp will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

