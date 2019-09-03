Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Given a $54.00 Price Target by Stifel Nicolaus Analysts

Stifel Nicolaus set a $54.00 price target on Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) in a research report report published on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

CIEN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised Ciena from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on Ciena from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Ciena from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Ciena to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Ciena from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.23.

Ciena stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.72. The company had a trading volume of 169,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,779,803. Ciena has a 52 week low of $27.21 and a 52 week high of $46.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $865.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $818.23 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 5.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ciena will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 1,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total value of $41,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total value of $84,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 86,789 shares of company stock valued at $3,754,587. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIEN. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,769,554 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $60,005,000 after purchasing an additional 206,985 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Ciena during the 1st quarter worth approximately $389,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Ciena during the 1st quarter worth approximately $293,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 1st quarter worth approximately $910,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 178.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 48,164 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,798,000 after buying an additional 30,854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

