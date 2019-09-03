Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) PT Set at $1,000.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) has been assigned a $1,000.00 price objective by stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.37% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CMG. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Friday, July 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group set a $797.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $870.00 to $880.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $750.00 price target (up from $700.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $703.13.

Shares of NYSE CMG traded down $14.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $823.91. 27,010 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 374,701. The company’s 50-day moving average is $798.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $714.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.00, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.71. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1 year low of $383.20 and a 1 year high of $848.84.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 21.50%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.87 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 13.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 1,805 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.22, for a total transaction of $1,336,097.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,869 shares in the company, valued at $6,565,011.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steve Ells sold 28,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $802.66, for a total transaction of $22,992,195.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 183,580 shares in the company, valued at $147,352,322.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 165,191 shares of company stock worth $125,736,219. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 22.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,791,499 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,312,954,000 after acquiring an additional 331,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,699,029 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,245,187,000 after acquiring an additional 121,606 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 88.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,143,585 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $812,301,000 after acquiring an additional 537,677 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.6% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 927,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $679,969,000 after acquiring an additional 65,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Franchise Partners LLP lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.0% during the second quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 596,427 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $437,109,000 after acquiring an additional 5,730 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

