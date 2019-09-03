Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt (NASDAQ:CSSE) Given a $15.00 Price Target at Northland Securities

Northland Securities set a $15.00 target price on Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt (NASDAQ:CSSE) in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.

Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,949. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.87 million, a P/E ratio of -56.25 and a beta of 1.23. Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $13.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.60.

Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt (NASDAQ:CSSE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.09). Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt had a negative return on equity of 3.84% and a negative net margin of 20.39%. The business had revenue of $12.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.96 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Mvm Funds Llc acquired 95,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.88 per share, with a total value of $844,035.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 72.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CSSE. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 311,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after buying an additional 96,527 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt by 14,661.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 15,834 shares during the period. Falcon Point Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt during the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt during the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. 21.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc, a media company, produces, distributes, and licenses video content in the United States and internationally. It distributes and exhibits video-on-demand (VOD) content directly to consumers through digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles, and the Web through its owned and operated advertiser-supported VOD (AVOD) networks, including Popcornflix and Truli; distributes its and third-party owned content to end users in various digital platforms through its owned and operated subscription-based VOD (SVOD) network Pivotshare; and operates a series of direct-to consumer advertising supported channels.

