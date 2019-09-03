Centurion (CNT) Trading Up 3.6% This Week

Centurion (CURRENCY:CNT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. One Centurion coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, Crex24 and ExcambrioRex. Centurion has a total market capitalization of $8,172.00 and $21.00 worth of Centurion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Centurion has traded 3.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Centurion

Centurion (CNT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 20th, 2017. Centurion’s total supply is 82,663,826 coins and its circulating supply is 77,663,826 coins. Centurion’s official website is www.centurionlab.org . Centurion’s official Twitter account is @centurion_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Centurion

Centurion can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ExcambrioRex, Crex24 and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centurion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centurion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centurion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

