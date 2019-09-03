Central Petroleum (ASX:CTP) Trading Down 4.8%

Central Petroleum Limited (ASX:CTP) shares traded down 4.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as A$0.20 ($0.14) and last traded at A$0.20 ($0.14), 1,867,652 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 15% from the average session volume of 2,200,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.21 ($0.15).

The firm has a fifty day moving average of A$0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of A$0.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,108.92. The company has a market cap of $142.67 million and a PE ratio of -4.88.

About Central Petroleum (ASX:CTP)

Central Petroleum Limited engages in the development, production, processing, and marketing of hydrocarbons in Australia. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties with 228,740 square kilometers of exploration permits in the Northern Territory at Mereenie, Palm Valley, and Dingo. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.

Further Reading: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Central Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.