Central Federal (NASDAQ:CFBK) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $12.06

Central Federal Co. (NASDAQ:CFBK)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.06 and traded as low as $11.75. Central Federal shares last traded at $11.76, with a volume of 4,572 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of $52.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Central Federal (NASDAQ:CFBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The savings and loans company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.79 million during the quarter. Central Federal had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 17.47%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Central Federal during the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Central Federal during the 2nd quarter worth about $134,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Central Federal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Central Federal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Central Federal by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,860 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.04% of the company’s stock.

Central Federal Company Profile (NASDAQ:CFBK)

Central Federal Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts savings, retail and business checking, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers single-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate and multi-family residential mortgage loans; commercial loans; construction and land loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, automobile loans, home improvement loans, and loans secured by deposits, as well as other loans.

