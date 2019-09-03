Central European Media Enterprises (NASDAQ:CETV) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Central European Media Enterprises (NASDAQ:CETV) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, TheStreet raised Central European Media Enterprises from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Get Central European Media Enterprises alerts:

Shares of CETV stock opened at $4.64 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.58 and a 200 day moving average of $4.05. Central European Media Enterprises has a 52 week low of $2.67 and a 52 week high of $4.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Central European Media Enterprises (NASDAQ:CETV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Central European Media Enterprises had a return on equity of 53.04% and a net margin of 26.41%. The company had revenue of $183.60 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Central European Media Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at about $373,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Central European Media Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Central European Media Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,198,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Central European Media Enterprises by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 684,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 181,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Central European Media Enterprises by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 574,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 145,344 shares in the last quarter. 10.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Central European Media Enterprises Company Profile

Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. operates as a media and entertainment company in Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Romania, the Slovak Republic, and Slovenia. It broadcasts a total of 31 television channels, including general entertainment and other channels. The company also develops and produces content for television channels; and provides television content through various portals, including Voyo, a subscription video-on-demand service, and advertising supported catch-up services on its Websites, as well as operates a portfolio of digital media products that complement its news programming and other television station-related brands.

See Also: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Central European Media Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central European Media Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.