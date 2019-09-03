Centamin (TSE:CEE) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.12

Shares of Centamin PLC (TSE:CEE) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.12 and traded as high as $2.44. Centamin shares last traded at $2.44, with a volume of 4,700 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion and a PE ratio of 53.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$2.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.79.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.95%. This is a boost from Centamin’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Centamin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 119.57%.

In related news, Director Heidi Anne Brown sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.15, for a total value of C$27,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$30,342.50.

Centamin Company Profile (TSE:CEE)

Centamin plc is a mineral exploration, development and mining company. The Company is engaged in the business of exploration and production of precious metals. It operates in Australia, Jersey, Egypt, Burkina Faso and Cote d’Ivoire. Its principal asset, the Sukari Gold Mine (SGM), is located in the Eastern Desert, approximately 900 kilometers from Cairo and 25 kilometers from the Red Sea.

