Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.46

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.46 and traded as high as $2.14. Celldex Therapeutics shares last traded at $2.09, with a volume of 2,905 shares changing hands.

CLDX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright set a $19.00 target price on shares of Celldex Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Celldex Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celldex Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th.

Get Celldex Therapeutics alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.33 and a quick ratio of 7.33. The company has a market cap of $32.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 3.52.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by $0.33. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 942.48% and a negative return on equity of 42.93%. The company had revenue of $0.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.65) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.98 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,119,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 92,792 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Celldex Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 82.0% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 267,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 120,519 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 67.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 912,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 367,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Celldex Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 24.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development, and commercialization of immunotherapies and other targeted biologics. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379.

See Also: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Celldex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celldex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.