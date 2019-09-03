Castle Brands (NYSEAMERICAN:ROX) Cut to “Market Perform” at Barrington Research

Barrington Research lowered shares of Castle Brands (NYSEAMERICAN:ROX) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

ROX has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Castle Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. TheStreet raised Castle Brands from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Castle Brands in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th.

NYSEAMERICAN ROX opened at $1.27 on Friday. Castle Brands has a twelve month low of $0.44 and a twelve month high of $1.27.

Castle Brands (NYSEAMERICAN:ROX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $22.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.87 million.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Castle Brands by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 854,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 35,559 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Castle Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $244,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Castle Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $152,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Castle Brands by 226.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 151,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 104,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Castle Brands during the 1st quarter worth $32,000.

About Castle Brands

Castle Brands Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, imports, and sells beverage alcohol and non-alcoholic beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. The company offers premium and super premium rums, whiskey, liqueurs, vodka, tequila, wine, amaretto, and other spirits, as well as ginger beer and ready-to-drink cocktails.

