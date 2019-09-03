Carnival (LON:CCL) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3,855.89

Shares of Carnival plc (LON:CCL) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3,855.89 and traded as high as $3,515.00. Carnival shares last traded at $3,410.00, with a volume of 544,943 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have commented on CCL. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,700 ($61.41) price target (down from GBX 5,500 ($71.87)) on shares of Carnival in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carnival in a research report on Friday, June 21st. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Carnival from GBX 5,200 ($67.95) to GBX 5,300 ($69.25) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Carnival to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 5,235 ($68.40) to GBX 4,330 ($56.58) in a research report on Monday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carnival has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 4,732.50 ($61.84).

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion and a PE ratio of 7.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,548.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,855.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.42.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. Carnival’s payout ratio is 0.38%.

Carnival Company Profile (LON:CCL)

Carnival plc operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

