CargoX Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.61 Million (CXO)

CargoX (CURRENCY:CXO) traded up 19.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. One CargoX token can currently be purchased for about $0.0104 or 0.00000098 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin and IDEX. Over the last week, CargoX has traded up 11% against the US dollar. CargoX has a market capitalization of $1.61 million and approximately $16,662.00 worth of CargoX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002468 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009410 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.64 or 0.00212627 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.49 or 0.01262910 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000592 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00017608 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00087346 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00018896 BTC.

CargoX’s launch date was December 20th, 2017. CargoX’s total supply is 215,119,016 tokens and its circulating supply is 155,067,833 tokens. The Reddit community for CargoX is /r/cargoxio . CargoX’s official Twitter account is @cargoxio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CargoX is medium.com/cargoxio . CargoX’s official website is cargox.io

CargoX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CargoX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CargoX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CargoX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

